Classic Clapton to perform at Seaton Delaval Arts Centre
Mike Hall and Adam Howells from Classic Clapton will perform a rare acoustic concert on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm.
The pair live locally but this will be their first ever performance at the arts centre and their only show in the region this year.
Their show is based around Slowhand's multi-million selling album ‘Eric Clapton / unplugged’.
It will include tracks including Tears in Heaven, Before You Accuse Me, Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out, Running on Faith, Alberta, Old Love and, of course, Layla.
The concert will also feature new acoustic versions of other Clapton Classics such as Wonderful Tonight, Lay Down Sally, Promises, Change the World and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.
Tickets priced £14.50 (Concessions £14) are available from the box office.
