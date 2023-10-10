News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Clarinet and piano recital is the first concert of the new Morpeth Music Society season

The first concert of the new Morpeth Music Society season is on Thursday, October 19, with a clarinet and piano recital by Mark Simpson and Richard Uttley.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Composer and clarinettist Mark Simpson. Picture by Chelsey Browne.Composer and clarinettist Mark Simpson. Picture by Chelsey Browne.
Composer and clarinettist Mark Simpson. Picture by Chelsey Browne.

Mark is the only person to have been the young musician of the year and the young composer of the year.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, he will play some of his own compositions and two sonatas for clarinet and piano by Brahms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

The concert is dedicated to Alan MacDonald. He was a long-term supporter of the society and a past chairman. In his will he left a substantial legacy to the society.

Related topics:Tickets