Composer and clarinettist Mark Simpson. Picture by Chelsey Browne.

Mark is the only person to have been the young musician of the year and the young composer of the year.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, he will play some of his own compositions and two sonatas for clarinet and piano by Brahms.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

