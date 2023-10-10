Clarinet and piano recital is the first concert of the new Morpeth Music Society season
Mark is the only person to have been the young musician of the year and the young composer of the year.
At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, he will play some of his own compositions and two sonatas for clarinet and piano by Brahms.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.
The concert is dedicated to Alan MacDonald. He was a long-term supporter of the society and a past chairman. In his will he left a substantial legacy to the society.