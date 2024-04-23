Circus Montini is coming to Amble and Ashington
Yorkshire man Tony Hopkins, who has promoted and toured family favourites around the world, has once again assembled a strong programme for the 2024 production of Circus Montini.
His show brings spectacular entertainment to places that don’t often get a circus visiting them and follows in the wheel tracks of great circuses of the past. It returns to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.
It is made up of a fantastic array of top artistes from around the World, including clowns like Petro who joined the show from Ukraine, and pays tribute to those early showmen who made circus a social favourite.
Circus Montini is coming to Amble at Little Shore from April 28 to May 3 and Ashington at Peoples Park from April 29 to May 1.