Christmas carol concert at Alnwick church
Alnwick and District Choral Society will be presenting their annual carol concert on Sunday, December 12 at 3pm in St. Paul’s Church.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:27 am
The programme is packed full of Christmas favourites and there will be six carols for the audience to join in so do come along and get the Christmas festivities off to a tuneful start.
Because of building works at the church it is requested that people who are able to, park outside the grounds of the church to allow better access for those with mobility problems.