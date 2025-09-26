Chris Ramsey returns to stand-up with Work in Progress show at Alnwick Playhouse

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 15:37 BST
TV comedian Chris Ramsey is coming to Alnwick Playhouse this November.

Ahead of his 2026 tour ‘Here Man’, the South Shields actor and comedian will perform brand-new material in Alnwick.

The show ‘Work in Progress’ marks Chris’ return to stand-up for the first time over 3 years after staying at home and being a full-time podcaster.

With support from Jason Cook, the show will take place on Thursday, November 27 from 7:30pm and standard tickets cost £22.50

