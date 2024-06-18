The Golden Square Singers.The Golden Square Singers.
Choirs team up to organise singing workshops in aid of the RNLI

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:40 BST
A day of singing workshops is taking place in Berwick later this month to raise money for the RNLI.

People can still book their place for the 3 Harbours Big Sing on Saturday, June 29 at the Church of Holy Trinity, Parade, at www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/58228?embed – the website also includes prices and more information about the day.

It is open to anyone over 16, no experience necessary.

A statement from the organisers said: “This is the brainchild of Sarah Gray, Polly Phillips and Dr Catherine Preston, leaders of Harbour Lights Community Choir (Amble) DunbarSings and Golden Square Singers (Berwick) respectively.

“We are offering a whole day of singing comprising a joint warm up, three workshops with the leaders and learning songs about the sea and water.

“After short performances from each of the choirs, everyone will join in with a rousing mass sing of the songs learned throughout the day.”

Members of the choir.

1. Harbour Lights Community Choir 1

Members of the choir. Photo: Submitted

More members of the choir.

2. Harbour Lights Community Choir 2

More members of the choir. Photo: Submitted

More members of the choir.

3. Harbour Lights Community Choir 3

More members of the choir. Photo: Submitted

Members of the choir.

4. DunbarSings

Members of the choir. Photo: Submitted

