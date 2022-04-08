The Bewick Orchestra.

Three members of the orchestra are GPs – conductor Dave Tomson, soloist Jonathan Caudle and leader Anna Hatch.

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 14 and will include Mozart's popular overture to Don Giovanni, Beethoven's Symphony No.2 and the Clarinet Concerto No.2 by the Swedish-Finnish composer Crussell.

It will take place at St James' Church in Morpeth at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10 (students and children free). They are available from Morpeth Chantry.

The soloist, Jonathan Caudle, is known in the region as an established clarinetist.

A native of Wylam, Jonathan studied medicine at Leicester University and worked in Australia and South Africa before returning to the North East where he is a member of the New Tyneside and Bewick orchestras, as well playing with the European Doctors Orchestra and North Wind.

The conductor for the concert will be Dave Tomson, a long-standing member of the orchestra.

Playing from an early age, Dave swapped from clarinet to oboe but also plays cor anglais and saxophone. Like soloist Jonathan, he is also a member of North Wind and the European Doctors Orchestra.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is a cardiovascular research charity that funds medical research into heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors. Donations to the charity have helped to make breakthroughs, including revolutionary treatments, which have halved death rates from heart and circulatory disease in the UK.