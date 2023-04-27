On this occasion it is Rachel Jeffers, a flautist from Callerton. She trained at the Royal Academy of Music and has freelanced with many professional orchestras in London – including the Philharmonia, BBC Concert Orchestra and Royal Philharmonic.

She has chosen Alzheimer’s Society for this concert as both of her parents suffered from dementia and were helped in their latter days by listening to music. She will be donating her performance fee to the charity and, as usual, all members of the Bewick Orchestra provide their services free of charge so as to maximise the amount raised to support the chosen charity.

The programme for the concert includes two well known works by Mozart and Schubert and two very little known works; the Flute Concerto by Gluck, with Rachel as soloist, and ‘Seascape’, a work for 10 wind instruments by one of the most important female composers of the early 20th century, Ruth Gipps.

Rachel Jeffers is the soloist for the upcoming Bewick Orchestra concert at The Church of St James The Great in Morpeth.

The Mozart work is his lively overture to ‘La Clemenza di Tito’ and the concert concludes with Schubert’s Third Symphony, completed when he was only 18 and is full of youthful energy.

The concert, conducted by Dave Tomson, will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 7.30pm in The Church of St James The Great.

