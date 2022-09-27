Proceeds from the concert at the Guildhall on Saturday from 7pm will go to two local charities.

Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust was chosen by the Mayor, Coun Mike Greener, for 2022/23 and Berwick Cancer Cars was chosen by his Sheriff, Eddie Mullins.

Coun Greener said: “The exact programme for the concert has not yet been decided, but it will be a mixture, from Renaissance to fairly modern –coming from a list including The Earl of Oxford’s March, English Folk Song Suite, The Pink Panther and Sweet Caroline.

Tickets for the concert, priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, include light refreshments.

