The next concert by the Bewick Orchestra will continue its tradition of supporting local charities as it will be held to raise funds for Henry Dancer Days.

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 12 at St James’ Church in Morpeth. The programme, to be conducted by Robin Forbes, includes popular pieces by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Beethoven.

Iona Brown will be the soloist. She is well-known throughout the region – not only for her membership of the Royal Northern Sinfonia, but also for the many recitals she gives.

For this concert, she will be the soloist in the ever-popular Violin Concerto by Brahms. The concert will open with what is probably Mendelssohn’s best known work, the Overture ‘The Hebrides’, also known as ‘Fingal’s Cave’ and conclude with another well known work, Beethoven’s First Symphony.

Members of the Bewick Orchestra. Picture by Richard Stent.

Henry Dancer Days charity was formed in memory of Henry John Dancer, who died in 2010 from osteosarcoma aged just 12. Henry’s mother, Jane, founded the charity in 2012 to support children and young people with primary bone cancer.

It provides grants to the families of children undergoing treatment for these types of cancer. The grants provide practical support when it is most needed, with additional support given to those in palliative care.

The Bewick Orchestra was formed in 1994 by Michael and Sarah Doswell and conducted by Michael for 20 years, while Sarah played in the cello section for many years.

The concert will start at 7.30pm. Tickets (£10, children go free) are available from Morpeth Chantry – telephone 01670 623455 – and at the door.