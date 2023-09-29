Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme, to be conducted by Robin Forbes, includes popular pieces by Schubert, Dvorak and Mendelssohn and the soloist will be Michael Gerrard, well known throughout the region as a long-standing member and leader of the viola section of the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

For this concert he will be playing a rarely heard work, the Viola Concerto by Carl Stamitz, which is very likely to be having its first performance in the region.

It will be raising funds for Henry Dancer Days. The charity was founded in memory of Henry John Dancer, who died in 2010 from osteosarcoma aged just 12.

Henry’s mother, Jane Nattrass, founded the charity in 2012 to support children and young people with primary bone cancer.

The concert begins with another rarely heard work, the ‘Overture in the Italian Style’ by Schubert, and the Italian theme continues with Mendelssohn’s most popular symphony, ‘The Italian’.

In addition, the orchestra will be performing Dvorak's delightful ‘Czech Suite’.

The concert will be held in St James’ Church on Saturday, October 21 from 7.30pm. Tickets (£10 for adults, children and students free) are available from Morpeth Chantry, telephone 01670 623455, and at the door.

The Bewick Orchestra was formed in 1994 by Michael and Sarah Doswell and conducted by Michael for 20 years. Sarah is still involved with running the orchestra, with help from members, and plays in the cello section.