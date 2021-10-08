Charity ball to be held in Alnwick to buy Christmas gifts for children in need

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

The Alnwick Christmas Charity Ball takes place in the town hall on Saturday, December 11.

And all profits will be put towards Christmas gifts for local children in need.

Organiser Amanda Wooldridge said: “I think with furlough ending and the Universal Credit uplift having finished there will be a lot of families struggling and connecting with food banks this Christmas.

"I thought it would be a good idea, especially given the past couple of years that everyone has had, to organise an event that will be fun and where people will have a good time but which will also generate funds.”

Tickets cost £50, smart dress code. The price includes a welcome drink, three course festive meal and half bottle of wine and a disco.

Raffle prizes include a two night stay at Alnwick Luxury Lets, spa treatments and original artwork.

For tickets and further information contact Amanda on 07444550801.