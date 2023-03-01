This European Chamber orchestra has visited Morpeth previously and this time they a bringing a trumpet and a violin soloist with them.

In this programme, which will be performed at Morpeth Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 8 from 7.30pm, those in attendance will be introduced to Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda – whose trumpet concerto is one of his best known works.

This will complement baroque period pieces by J.S. Bach and Corelli.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.