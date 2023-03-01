Chamber orchestra returning to Morpeth for concert
The talented members of Kammerphilharmonie Europa are performing the next Morpeth Music Society concert.
This European Chamber orchestra has visited Morpeth previously and this time they a bringing a trumpet and a violin soloist with them.
In this programme, which will be performed at Morpeth Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 8 from 7.30pm, those in attendance will be introduced to Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda – whose trumpet concerto is one of his best known works.
This will complement baroque period pieces by J.S. Bach and Corelli.
Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.
Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.