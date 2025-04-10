Captivating songwriter Sarah McQuaid comes to Wooler this Spring

By Kath Lohfink
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Sarah McQuaid is a singer-songwriter in a tradition that spans cultures and genres. And this Spring, arts charity Highlights Rural Touring, along with Wooler Arts, are delighted to welcome her to the Cheviot Centre on Friday 9th May.

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality, “subtle mastery onstage” (Huffington Post) and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots) on acoustic and electric guitars, piano and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience.

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her “captivating, unorthodox songwriting” (PopMatters) and choice of material, spanning genres and defying categorisation.

“One of the most instantly recognisable voices in current music … Shades of Joni Mitchell in a jam with Karen Carpenter and Lana Del Rey.”

Sarah McQuaid: Concert information
Sarah McQuaid: Concert information

—Neil March, Trust The Doc

“Brilliant musicianship, a warm and welcoming stage presence and a voice as rich, matured and knowing as the finest thrice-distilled Irish malt whiskey.”

fRoots

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme works with volunteer promoters from over 70 village halls and community venues across Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland to bring high quality performances and great value live events into the hearts of rural communities.

Sarah McQuaid
Sarah McQuaid

This performance is only one in a series of creative events and performances taking place this Spring in village halls and community venues across Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland. Visit the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme website for the full programme at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Date/ Time: Friday 9th May 7pm

Venue: The Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, Wooler. NE71 6BL

Tickets: £12

Bookings: 07493 186878 or in person at Wooler Library (01668 232123) and online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

