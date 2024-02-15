Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christina will be accompanied by co-producer and guitarist Dale Murray, to deliver her multi-genre music of pop, rock, folk and Americana traditions at destinations across the UK, including the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on March 15.

Storm was launched in 2023 and boasts a backbone of raw honesty about the human condition, personal confessions and narrative tales. Described as a deeply personal piece wearing its heart on its sleeve, it guides listeners down the long winding road to recovery.

Speaking about her return to the UK, Christina said: “I really look forward to, and appreciate touring in the UK. With no shortage of stellar live music to choose from, UK audiences have always pushed me to be in my best form musically.

Christina Martin. Picture: Peter Mettler

"There's an appreciation for the stripped-down versions of my recorded music, and UK audiences tolerate my Canadian quips! I'm looking forward to many lovely laughs, both on and off stage.”