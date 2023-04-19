The event, being held at Alnwick Playhouse from April 28-30, has been organised by Alnwick Music Society.

The line-up includes local musicians and groups along with well-known national and international professional musicians and young artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be different types of music – vocal, choral, jazz, folk, opera – as well as masterclasses and an event for young children and families.

The Emma Johnson Jazz Trio.

Most Popular

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “Our music society’s primary purpose is to bring top quality professional classical musicians to Alnwick.

"This weekend gave us a chance to involve more than just purely classical musicians and also to recognise the quality of local musicians, both professional and amateur.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival begins on the Friday evening with a Folk Song recital by Colette Boushell, an opera singer now living in Alnwick, and her pianist Adam Johnson, followed by Music for a Late Evening given by the Rock Festival Choir.

Saturday afternoon offers three hour-long concerts – Traditional Music from Northumberland and Beyond given by Andy and Margaret Watchorn, a Classical Music Accordion Recital by Ryan Corbett, and a concert of Tudor Court and Country Music by Sara Stowe and Matthew Spring.

Opera singer Colette Boushell.

On the Saturday evening clarinettist Emma Johnson, presents ‘Clarinet Goes to Town’ with her Jazz Trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Sunday highlights has to be The Roaring Twenties with John Lenehan playing live at the piano to silent films from the 1920s.

The weekend will end with local artists and groups sharing their own music on the Playhouse stage.