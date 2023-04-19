News you can trust since 1854
Busy programme lined up for new music festival in Alnwick

A rich and varied festival of music is set to take place in Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

The event, being held at Alnwick Playhouse from April 28-30, has been organised by Alnwick Music Society.

The line-up includes local musicians and groups along with well-known national and international professional musicians and young artists.

There will be different types of music – vocal, choral, jazz, folk, opera – as well as masterclasses and an event for young children and families.

The Emma Johnson Jazz Trio.The Emma Johnson Jazz Trio.
    Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “Our music society’s primary purpose is to bring top quality professional classical musicians to Alnwick.

    "This weekend gave us a chance to involve more than just purely classical musicians and also to recognise the quality of local musicians, both professional and amateur.”

    The festival begins on the Friday evening with a Folk Song recital by Colette Boushell, an opera singer now living in Alnwick, and her pianist Adam Johnson, followed by Music for a Late Evening given by the Rock Festival Choir.

    Saturday afternoon offers three hour-long concerts – Traditional Music from Northumberland and Beyond given by Andy and Margaret Watchorn, a Classical Music Accordion Recital by Ryan Corbett, and a concert of Tudor Court and Country Music by Sara Stowe and Matthew Spring.

    Opera singer Colette Boushell.Opera singer Colette Boushell.
    On the Saturday evening clarinettist Emma Johnson, presents ‘Clarinet Goes to Town’ with her Jazz Trio.

    One of the Sunday highlights has to be The Roaring Twenties with John Lenehan playing live at the piano to silent films from the 1920s.

    The weekend will end with local artists and groups sharing their own music on the Playhouse stage.

    For the full programme visit https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/

