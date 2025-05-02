Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special one-off event celebrating the 20th anniversary of beloved Scottish band Skerryvore is getting even bigger, organisers have announced.

And the arrangements for Skerryvore XX at Floors Castle in Kelso on Saturday, May 31 include the provision of buses from Berwick and other towns to run direct to and from the event.

With more than 5,000 tickets already sold, the organisers have decided to make an additional 2,000 tickets available for extra attendees to experience the spectacular show.

The contemporary eight-piece provides a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, whistles, guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys. They will be joined throughout the night by a range of musical friends that they have made over the last two decades.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, renowned for their awe-inspiring displays of precision and musicality, will also bring something special to Skerryvore XX.

The band’s front man, Alec Dalglish, said: “We still can't believe that so many people are travelling from all over the world to celebrate with us, so it is amazing that we can increase the capacity and welcome even more people to join the party – it’s going to be a very special way to celebrate 20 years of the band.”

The nearby Borders Event Centre has space for up to 300 campervans for those looking to spend the night in Kelso and day and overnight parking will be available at the castle.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at https://skerryvore.com/xx