Burns Night supper at Morpeth venue in aid of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
The event at The Sun Inn on Thursday, January 25 (arrive at 6.30pm for 7pm start) will include a traditional three-course meal and whisky toast.
There will be live Scottish music from local folk band Snook and a Burns recital by Scotsman Ken Dunbar.
Organised by Morpeth Deputy Mayor Betty Bawn, proceeds from the event will go to Mayor Jade Crawford’s charity – Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.
Tickets, priced £25, are available in advance from Morpeth Town Council on 01670 514314 or at The Sun Inn.
The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team provides a vital life-saving, emergency search and rescue service across the whole of the Northumbria Police area. This vast and largely remote area encompasses all of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear, and measures approximately 5,000km².
For more information about the team, go to https://nnpmrt.org