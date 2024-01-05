Tickets are now available for a Burns Night supper fundraiser in Morpeth.

The event at The Sun Inn on Thursday, January 25 will include a traditional three-course meal and whisky toast. Picture from Google.

The event at The Sun Inn on Thursday, January 25 (arrive at 6.30pm for 7pm start) will include a traditional three-course meal and whisky toast.

There will be live Scottish music from local folk band Snook and a Burns recital by Scotsman Ken Dunbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Morpeth Deputy Mayor Betty Bawn, proceeds from the event will go to Mayor Jade Crawford’s charity – Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Most Popular

Tickets, priced £25, are available in advance from Morpeth Town Council on 01670 514314 or at The Sun Inn.

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team provides a vital life-saving, emergency search and rescue service across the whole of the Northumbria Police area. This vast and largely remote area encompasses all of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear, and measures approximately 5,000km².