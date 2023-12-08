Join Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at the Alnwick Playhouse for a show that guarantees to have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers. Picture: Dani Maimone

The tribute band are celebrating the joy Buddy has brought millions of people with their Christmas tour and a show that has been delighting audiences for nearly three decades.

Having performed world wide and staring some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, including Jason Shaw as Buddy, it was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act on BBC One's The One and Only, with Graham Norton notably commenting that they were “Buddy brilliant”.

With Jamie Ross as Buddy Holly, Alan Grice on Keys, Melker Nilsson on double bass, Nik Barrell on Guitar and John McLean on drums, the show presents Buddy in the style of show they feel he would perform today. With authentic arrangements, driving rhythms and energetic performances, songs will include all-time favourites That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! and more.

Producer Simon Fielder of Simon Fielder Productions and former actor in the original touring and West End Buddy show, said: “This Christmas version of the show has always been a big hit with audiences and is established as an annual event at many of our theatres.

"There is no better way to beat the blues and get in the Christmas mood than a good old rock ’n’ roll party with Buddy and the boys. Get your glad rags and your dancing shoes on and join us for two hours of music, magical entertainment and laughter with Buddy Holly and The Cricketers.”

The show’s star, Buddy Holly, added: “It’s finally come time for me and the Cricketers to hit the stage again and we can’t wait to see you dancing in the aisles, hoppin’ and boppin’, and having a Merry Christmas with us! It’s time to dust off those dancing shoes!”