Bryan Adams

It’s been announced that the global star will headline the Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday July 5, 2022.

The Platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician will return to the UK in summer 2022 with a headline tour. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 15 and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.

Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Bryan has countless accolades and awards and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. The tour is in support of his 15th studio album set for release in March 2022, aptly titled So Happy It Hurts.

Kicking off in May 2022, twelve new tour dates will see Bryan Adams visit arenas across the UK, including Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 20.

Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday.

Tour dates in full

MAY

::Fri 13 May Brighton, Brighton Centre

::Sat 14 May Birmingham, Utilita Arena

::Sun 15 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

::Tues 17 May Manchester, AO Arena

::Weds 18 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

::Fri 20 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena

::Sun 22 May Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

::Mon 23 May Glasgow, SSE Arena (formerly SSE Arena)

::Weds 25 May Hull, Bonus Arena

::Thurs 26 May London, The O2 Arena

JUNE

::Weds 29 June Cornwall, Eden Sessions

JULY

::Fri 1 July Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

::Sat 2 July Widnes, Halton Stadium

::Sun 3 July Telford, QE2 Arena

::Tues 5 July Durham, Emirates Riverside

::Weds 6 July Kelso, Floors Castle

::Fri 8 July Norwich, Blickling Estate

::Sat 9 July Cornbury Music Festival

::Sun 10 July Leeds, Harewood House