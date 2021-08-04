Britain's Got Talent winner lined up for Alnwick Playhouse show

Britain’s Got Talent winner John Courtenay is to perform at Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:12 am
Jon Courtenay is performing at Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: PND Photography

He is bringing his ‘What’s It All About’ tour to the Northumberland venue on Thursday, September 30.

He became the first Golden Buzzer act ever to win the popular ITV talent show last year.

He started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano.

With a soundtrack including all his Britain’s Got Talent songs and music, Jon’s side-splitting show will leave you with a happy heart.

