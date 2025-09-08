For two decades O Duo has been performing worldwide, entertaining and educating audiences of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo was formed in 2001 by Owen Gunnell and Oliver Cox, whilst studying at the Royal College of Music. Then in 2018 Toby Kearney (another RCM graduate) replaced Oliver, joining Owen to continue the musical journey.

They will bring a wide-ranging programme of pieces by Chopin and Liszt through to Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Peter Maxwell Davies and others to Alnwick Playhouse on Thursday, September 18, 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “I have attended several O Duo performances and expect their concert at Alnwick Playhouse to be a joyful and enjoyable event, full of passion and incredible playing.”

O Duo.

Tickets are available from the Playhouse box office (01665 660550). Further details at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

The Duo will also give two schools concerts for over 450 children in the Playhouse the following morning.