Bridge Singers to stage a Christmas concert in Felton for charity
The Bridge Singers will be bringing some festive musical delights to St Michael’s Church on Saturday, December 9.
Choir members will be singing ‘Our Favourite Christmas Songs’ from 7.30pm.
Each singer had the chance to put forward their top choices and it has resulted in a fabulous programme which includes Christmas classics such as Jethro Tull’s Ring Out Solstice Bells, carols including In the Bleak Midwinter and While Shepherds Watched their Flocks and glorious choral pieces such as Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.
The evening is sure to put you firmly in the mood for the festive season with mulled wine and mince pies too.
So save the date and join this lovely group of singers who hail from across Northumberland.
Entry is just £8, payable at the door and all profits from the concert will be donated to the Stroke Association charity.