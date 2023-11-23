Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bridge Singers will be bringing some festive musical delights to St Michael’s Church on Saturday, December 9.

Choir members will be singing ‘Our Favourite Christmas Songs’ from 7.30pm.

Each singer had the chance to put forward their top choices and it has resulted in a fabulous programme which includes Christmas classics such as Jethro Tull’s Ring Out Solstice Bells, carols including In the Bleak Midwinter and While Shepherds Watched their Flocks and glorious choral pieces such as Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

The Bridge Singers.

The evening is sure to put you firmly in the mood for the festive season with mulled wine and mince pies too.

So save the date and join this lovely group of singers who hail from across Northumberland.