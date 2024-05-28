Sporting new t-shirts sponsored by Blyth Rotary Club, they were joined at the festival by other festival goers keen to have a go themselves, dance, or simply enjoy the music.

The band is a free community band and is dependent on donations for equipment.

The group practises every Tuesday from 7.30pm at Headway ArtSpace on Waterloo Road and new members of all ages are welcome.

1 . Blyth Valley Samba The group was at Into the Fields Festival near Blyth in their new attire. Photo: Blyth Valley Samba Photo Sales

2 . Blyth Valley Samba A bride-to-be was among those getting involved... Photo: Blyth Valley Samba Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Valley Samba ... as were the Ghostbusters! Photo: Blyth Valley Samba Photo Sales

4 . Blyth Valley Samba The group offers fun for all ages. Photo: Blyth Valley Samba Photo Sales