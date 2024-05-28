Sporting new t-shirts sponsored by Blyth Rotary Club, they were joined at the festival by other festival goers keen to have a go themselves, dance, or simply enjoy the music.
The band is a free community band and is dependent on donations for equipment.
The group practises every Tuesday from 7.30pm at Headway ArtSpace on Waterloo Road and new members of all ages are welcome.
