Blyth Valley Samba joins the fun at Into the Fields Festival in Northumberland

By Craig Buchan
Published 28th May 2024, 11:05 BST
Blyth Valley Samba joined in with the weekend’s festivities at the Into the Fields Festival near Blyth.

Sporting new t-shirts sponsored by Blyth Rotary Club, they were joined at the festival by other festival goers keen to have a go themselves, dance, or simply enjoy the music.

The band is a free community band and is dependent on donations for equipment.

The group practises every Tuesday from 7.30pm at Headway ArtSpace on Waterloo Road and new members of all ages are welcome.

The group was at Into the Fields Festival near Blyth in their new attire.

1. Blyth Valley Samba

The group was at Into the Fields Festival near Blyth in their new attire. Photo: Blyth Valley Samba

Photo Sales
A bride-to-be was among those getting involved...

2. Blyth Valley Samba

A bride-to-be was among those getting involved... Photo: Blyth Valley Samba

Photo Sales
... as were the Ghostbusters!

3. Blyth Valley Samba

... as were the Ghostbusters! Photo: Blyth Valley Samba

Photo Sales
The group offers fun for all ages.

4. Blyth Valley Samba

The group offers fun for all ages. Photo: Blyth Valley Samba

Photo Sales
Related topics:Blyth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.