Blyth Town Council treated residents to an afternoon of music, movement, and laughter with a free Silent Disco at the Mermaid Car Park.

Delivered in partnership with the team at Awesome Silent Disco, the event drew in crowds for a unique, feel-good celebration.

The beach area came alive with dancers sporting glowing wireless headphones, bringing together people of all generations to dance, sing, and connect, without disturbing the neighbours.

Mayor of Blyth, Councillor David Swinhoe shared his enthusiasm for the event: “The Silent Disco is a brilliant way to bring our community together.

It’s fun, inclusive, and accessible to all – and the fact it doesn’t disturb nearby residents makes it even better. I’m proud that Blyth Town Council can fund events like this, giving people memorable experiences right here in our town.”

The success of the Silent Disco highlights Blyth Town Council’s commitment to providing free, high-quality events that encourage community spirit and bring people into the town centre.