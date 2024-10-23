Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children’s theatre company, The McDougalls are welcomed back to Blyth’s Phoenix Centre this October with their ‘spook-tacular’ show: Halloween Party.

The audience can expect laughs, sing-alongs and ghoulish games that the whole family can enjoy.

An entertaining Halloween day out, without being too scary for small children - the show is a perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones.

Auntie Aggie, from the show, said: “We can’t wait to bring our Halloween show to the Phoenix Theatre! The audiences here are always so full of fun and energy. Come join the McDougalls this October for a Halloween Party. If you’ve never seen a McDougalls show before, you are in for a treat – the whole family will love it!”

The McDougalls performers ready for their Halloween show.

The performance will take place at Blyth’s Phoenix Centre on Tuesday, October 29 at 2pm and fancy dress is welcomed and encouraged.

To purchase your tickets, please visit: https://www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/theatre/the- mcdougalls-halloween-party-show/