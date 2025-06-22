The day began in bright sunshine, creating the perfect atmosphere as families, friends, and music fans arrived in their droves to soak up the festival spirit.

Even as showers swept in later in the day, the community’s energy never faltered. Festivalgoers simply donned ponchos, raised umbrellas, and kept dancing.

With headline performances by the legendary Bay City Rollers, a high-energy set from The Baldy Holly Band, and crowd-pleasing tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and ABBA, the stage area remained packed throughout the day.

Local and regional acts also brought exceptional talent to the line-up, ensuring non-stop entertainment from 11am to 9pm.

The event also featured street theatre, a fun fair, family activity zones, and an enticing mix of food and market stalls.

Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council said: “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout. The weather may have turned in the afternoon, but that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits – in fact, it only seemed to bring people closer together. It was incredible to see families, young people, and visitors from across the region enjoying what Blyth has to offer.

“We owe a huge thank you to our sponsors, Dicksons and Saltrock, for their support and community involvement, as well as to the many volunteers, staff, performers and stallholders who made this day happen. Blyth Live really does showcase the heart of this town.”

