Blyth Live Festival 2025 official sponsors revealed as Dicksons and Saltrock
A staple of the town’s summer calendar, the free, family-friendly festival takes place on Saturday, June 21 in Mermaid Car Park.
This year features headliners Bay City Rollers, The Baldy Holly Band, and tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and ABBA, as well as a street theatre programme, family activity area, fun fair, and market stalls and food vendors.
Dicksons and Saltrock, who have recently opened new stores in Blyth are backing the festival with financial contributions, in-kind support, and volunteering.
Mayor of Blyth Town Council David Swinhoe said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dicksons and Saltrock as our sponsors. Their decision to invest in Blyth reflects their strong commitment to the town and people.
“Blyth Live is a celebration of everything that makes this town special including our sense of community and love for live music. With their support, we’re looking forward to a fantastic, feel-good day by the sea.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.