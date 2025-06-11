Dicksons and Saltrock have been announced as official sponsors of the annual Blyth Live.

A staple of the town’s summer calendar, the free, family-friendly festival takes place on Saturday, June 21 in Mermaid Car Park.

This year features headliners Bay City Rollers, The Baldy Holly Band, and tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and ABBA, as well as a street theatre programme, family activity area, fun fair, and market stalls and food vendors.

Dicksons and Saltrock, who have recently opened new stores in Blyth are backing the festival with financial contributions, in-kind support, and volunteering.

Representatives from Saltrock and Dicksons with Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council David Swinhoe said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dicksons and Saltrock as our sponsors. Their decision to invest in Blyth reflects their strong commitment to the town and people.

“Blyth Live is a celebration of everything that makes this town special including our sense of community and love for live music. With their support, we’re looking forward to a fantastic, feel-good day by the sea.”