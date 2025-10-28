One of the region’s most impressive firework displays will return to Blyth’s seafront, promising a night of fun, food and entertainment for all ages.

This year’s event by Blyth Town Council will take place on Saturday, November 1 at Mermaid Car Park, with festivities beginning at 4pm.

The main fireworks display will illuminate the sky at 7pm, with the evening concluding at approximately 9pm.

Visitors can look forward to a lively funfair and a selection of food trader favourites, including doughnuts, pizza, and hot chocolate, alongside exciting new additions.

New for this year, Wavelength traders will also join the event near the Dave Stephens Centre. Six traders will be taking part, offering a range of unique local goods for visitors to browse and enjoy.

The Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Cllr David Swinhoe, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting that the Blyth Fireworks Festival is always a highlight in the town’s calendar and a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together.

He added: “It is fantastic to see families, friends, and visitors enjoying the atmosphere, food, and the spectacular fireworks display, and the council looks forward to welcoming everyone on the night.”

For public safety, there will be no on-site parking at Mermaid Car Park, which will be fully closed from 4pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to use public transport where possible.

Cllr Swinhoe added: “The event offers an excellent way for residents and visitors to enjoy Bonfire Night in a safe, family-friendly environment and Blyth Town Council is proud to host such a popular community celebration.”