Blyth Fireworks Festival 2025: 12 brilliant pictures as families gather on the seafront

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:46 GMT
One of the region’s most impressive firework displays returned to Blyth seafront on Saturday, November 1.

Residents and visitors gathered for this year’s event by the Town Council, which took place at Mermaid Car Park with family entertainment, tasty food traders and plenty of fireworks.

Here are 12 great pictures from the Blyth Firework Festival 2025.

Vibrant acts entertained the crowds.

1. Blyth Fireworks Festival

Vibrant acts entertained the crowds. Photo: Steve Brock

The main event took place alongside a lively funfair.

2. Blyth Fireworks Festival

The main event took place alongside a lively funfair. Photo: Steve Brock

The fireworks display began at 7pm.

3. Blyth Fireworks Festival

The fireworks display began at 7pm. Photo: Steve Brock

Dancers on stilts provided family entertainment.

4. Blyth Fireworks Festival

Dancers on stilts provided family entertainment. Photo: Steve Brock

