Residents and visitors gathered for this year’s event by the Town Council, which took place at Mermaid Car Park with family entertainment, tasty food traders and plenty of fireworks.
Here are 12 great pictures from the Blyth Firework Festival 2025.
Vibrant acts entertained the crowds. Photo: Steve Brock
The main event took place alongside a lively funfair. Photo: Steve Brock
The fireworks display began at 7pm. Photo: Steve Brock
Dancers on stilts provided family entertainment. Photo: Steve Brock