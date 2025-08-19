Blyth Celebrates with packed weekend of entertainment and live music

Blyth is getting ready to celebrate – and everyone's invited.

Blyth Celebrates kicks off this weekend (August 23-24) with a vibrant range of free, family-friendly events to mark the official opening of the town’s striking new Market Pavilion and the transformation of the Market Place.

Visitors can enjoy everything from live music and interactive street theatre to creative workshops and activities, and delicious food.

Produced by Blyth Town Council, ASP Events and Walk the Plank, this launch marks the first major milestone in the Blyth Celebrates programme - a showcase of creativity and community running through to March 2026.

Sam Fender Experience.

On the main stage, hosted by family favourite Dan Charles, audiences can enjoy live sets from The Sam Fender Experience, dance-along energy from Rave & Play, ‘Battle of the Band’ finalists Pandora, a sparkle-filled Diva Drag Show from Drag Castle, and a showstopping performance from Phil Davids and The Good Time Band.

Sling Time Dance will get parents and their little ones moving joyfully and The Phoenix Theatre offers a sneak peek of its Christmas pantomime Aladdin, packed with laughter and adventure.

Around the Market Place, the fun continues with street theatre and walkabout acts, including the unpredictable antics of The Wild Beasts of Silly, the giant bubbles and stilted characters of Storm in a Teacup, and the disco-infused energy of Team BGee alongside the comic policing of PC Gone Mad - both from MarkMark Productions.

Enjoy live music from Blyth Valley Samba and be amazed by the hula hoop skills of Bee Enchanted Circus, among others.

Blyth Valley Samba will be performing.

Creative workshops will keep all ages busy, from puppet-making with Made by Racoons and drumming sessions with Blyth Valley Samba, to circus skills with Bee Enchanted Circus, and nature activities run by Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Stronger Shores. And if you’re in the mood to take things slow, the Relaxation Garden offers the perfect place to unwind.

The weekend is also packed with interactive experiences. Silent Disco Adventures invites everyone to slip on glowing headphones and dance like nobody’s watching.

Budding musicians can join Come & Play Day for a morning rehearsal and a lively Market Pavilion performance with Yamaha Music School.

There will also be free screenings of Blyth 2050 – A Portrait of a Town in the Market Pavilion, a short film created by Candle & Bell, offering a fascinating glimpse into the town’s future from the residents themselves.

The food market will be brimming with tasty street food - from wood-fired pizza to sweet treats.

Rounding off the celebrations will be the unmissable People Powered Procession, marking 200 years since the first passenger railway. Expect music, movement, community spirit, and a spectacular finale in Market Square.

Dan Ellis, Director of Market Pavilion, said: "Our opening weekend was an incredible success, with more than 5,200 visitors coming through our doors to explore everything Market Pavilion has to offer. It’s been amazing to see the community embrace this new space, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the start of the Blyth Celebrates festival and events programme right on our doorstep. Hosting a weekend of high-quality, eclectic events that bring people together for music, culture and creativity is exactly what Market Pavilion is here for - and this is just the beginning.”

No tickets or booking are needed.