Blyth Celebrates announces expanded programme of events

Blyth Celebrates has announced 38 new creative projects and activities taking place across the town over the coming months.

From hands-on workshops and live performances to exhibitions, festivals and temporary public art, this expanded programme from August through the March builds on the events launched in June.

These new additions are supported through the Blyth Celebrates Fund, launched to bring creative ideas to life and support projects that bring the community together and build pride in the Blyth.

Dale Cartie, a Blyth resident and member of the Community Celebrations Residents Selection Panel, said: “It was such a rewarding experience to help shape the events happening right here in Blyth.

Storyteller Robin Simpson.

"Being part of the panel meant we could choose ideas that truly reflect our community and the things we care about. It’s not often you get the chance to have a real say in what happens in your own town – and I’m proud to have been part of something that brings people together and puts Blyth’s voices at the heart of it all.”

Blyth Celebrates offers something for everyone - from theatre, storytelling and textiles to music, puppetry and photography.

Highlights include imaginative hands-on workshops led by Blossoming Communities, Ellie Land and Paul Trickett; striking exhibitions from Phyllis Christopher, Rebekah Tolley, Lorna MacKay and duo Lizzie Klotz and Luca Rutherford; playful family sessions with Star Bright Arts and Georgia Hill; and inclusive celebrations led by Pride Action Northumberland, SCENE, Dialogue Society and Blyth Tall Ship.

With over 60 free events presented by more than 50 artists, community organisations and cultural partners, Blyth Celebrates offers a chance for everyone to join in and discover something new about the town.

“These events show the incredible creativity and sense of togetherness that Blyth Celebrates is bringing to the town and its regeneration,” said Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism at Northumberland County Council.

“From large-scale artworks to grassroots workshops, there are so many ways for people to take part, share stories, and connect with the town. Whether you’re discovering Blyth’s maritime heritage, making puppets with your children, or spotting artwork throughout the town, this programme reflects the unique spirit of our community.”

Alongside these new additions, headline highlights include a show-stopping Blyth Celebrates Launch Weekend in August, Vintage Blyth and live storytelling trails in September, the glowing Luminarium sculpture and Halloween Parade in October, and a spectacular Earth, Wind & Fire Garden with lantern parade in November.

The programme continues with festive pop-ups in December, the Blyth Film Festival in February, and a high-energy Festival of Energy in March. Together, these events celebrate the stories, spirit and shared pride that make Blyth so special.

Blyth Celebrates is part of Energising Blyth, a £95 million regeneration programme to renew, grow and connect the town. It is being delivered by Northumberland County Council, funded by the UK Government, Northumberland County Council and North East Combined Authority, with support from other partners.

To explore the full programme and find out how to get involved, visit www.blythcelebrates.co.uk