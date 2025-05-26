Blyth Town Council’s much-loved annual carnival is back – and promises to be more spectacular than ever.

Once again, the event is being organised by Blyth-based charity Leading Link, who are pulling out all the stops for a fun-filled day on Saturday, July 5.

It will take place around the Keel Row Car Park and comes with a circus theme, offering entertainment for all ages.

James Palmer from Leading Link said: “One of the highlights of our year is organising the annual Blyth Carnival. We have a wealth of experience in event coordination and a track record of consistent growth, and we’re well-positioned to develop and expand the carnival to new heights.

James Palmer of Leading Link and Will Ramshaw of Copper Cars. Picture: Highlights PR

“Working closely with Blyth Town Council, we aim to enhance the overall experience of the carnival. Our community links with businesses, schools, community groups and residents’ associations, together with our growing team of Young Leaders, will all go towards ensuring the successful delivery and operation of the event."

The event is proudly supported by main sponsor Copper Cars, a fast-growing local business founded just two years ago by Scott Taylor who commented: "Blyth Carnival is a brilliant event that brings people together and showcases the best of our town. Supporting it was an easy decision for us – we’re proud to be based in Blyth, and even prouder to help make events like this possible.

"At Copper Cars, we believe in supporting local charities and good causes, and this partnership with Leading Link and Blyth Town Council is something we’re really excited about."

Organisers are encouraging everyone to save the date, join the parade, and enjoy the carnival atmosphere.