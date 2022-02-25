Blues band to perform gig in Warkworth
A night of blues, rock and Americana is coming to Warkworth courtesy of the Alex Hamilton Band.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:01 am
Alex (formerly Lewis Hamilton) is a talented young guitarist with tasteful and subtle guitar technique.
His debut album at 18 won the Scottish New Music Award in 2011 and subsequent albums have all been nominated for awards.
With father Nick Hamilton on bass and Ian Beestin on drums, the Alex Hamilton Band will be at Warkworth Memorial Hall on Friday, March 18.
Tickets (£10) should be booked by email to [email protected]