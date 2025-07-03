Bimini and Horse Meat Disco have joined forces with HE.SHE.THEY. for a massive Northern Pride Celebration at NX Newcastle.

Northern Pride 2025 has announced a key official event in collaboration with the award winning international Inclusive collective HE.SHE.THEY., taking place on Saturday 19 July at NX Newcastle.

It’s a night for both LGBTQIA+ and allies alike and as always everyone is welcome regardless of sex, gender or race.

Having formally brought artists from Groove Armada to Folamour to the region as well as queer icons Maya Jane Coles and Honey Dijon, this instalment will feature performances from Bimini, Horse Meat Disco, with very special guests soon to be announced.

A Rare UK Pride Appearance from Bimini

Bimini - HE.SHE.THEY.’s new resident - first rose to prominence winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - has become a powerful voice in the global queer community.

Known for their bold style, strong political voice, and presence in both fashion and pop culture, Bimini’s only other UK Pride performance in 2025 is at Leeds HE.SHE.THEY., making Newcastle one of just two cities to host them during Pride season.

Dancefloor icons take the stage

Joining Bimini are Horse Meat Disco, one of the UK’s most respected DJ collectives. Founded in 2004, the four-strong crew have redefined disco for new generations, playing everywhere from Glastonbury to Berghain.

Their sets are inclusive, high-energy and rooted in queer nightlife history - bringing a legacy of connection, movement and joy to the dancefloor.

A Personal Homecoming for Steven Braines

For Steven Braines, co-founder of HE.SHE.THEY., the event is more than just a collaboration - it’s a return to his roots.

Nominated for LGBTQ leader of the year at the National Diversity Awards, as well as making international queer lists from IQ to Billboard, born and raised in the North East, Braines began his career promoting events in Sunderland and Newcastle.

Hed has since gone on to manage many award winning artists such as the regions Nadine Shah to Tricky to DJs such as Annyma in Tale of Us and Emily Nash (who recently cowrote MK’s monster hit “Dior”, and his flat mate at the time KDA to UK number 1 on his debut release.

Steven is also global head of events for Defected & Glitterbox and on the board of the NTIA.

“This pride event in Newcastle is a true full circle moment,” said Steven Braines. “When I originally lived in the North East, I was in the closet. This line-up is my love letter back to young me. I love that the region has grown in tolerance and the queer scene is thriving here and we get to celebrate that alongside Northern Pride.”

HE.SHE.THEY. is now active in over 20 countries, taking over stages from Coachella to Glastonbury to Creamfields, with a multiple year residency at Ibiza Super club Amnesia. with a growing record label, fashion line, and a mission to make dance music spaces more inclusive and representative. The brand has been recognised by DJ Mag, Billboard and IQ Magazine for its work in music and LGBTQ+ visibility.

Northern Pride Continues to Champion the North

“This event shows what can happen when local Pride organisations collaborate with global names to bring something special to the region,” adds Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride.

“It’s about celebrating culture and identity here in the North, on our own terms, with talent that reflects the diversity and creativity of our community.”

With a strong mix of local pride and global talent, the HE.SHE.THEY. and Northern Pride event offers something more than a club night - it’s a platform for a city that continues to show up, speak out, and dance together to come together. LGBTQIA+ community and allies alike.

Event Details: HE.SHE.THEY. presents: Bimini & Horse Meat Disco Date: Saturday 19 July 2025 Venue: NX Newcastle Tickets: rb.gy/dn19a3