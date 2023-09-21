News you can trust since 1854
Big top to set up in Cramlington car park as circus comes to Manor Walks

A circus show will arrive at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington for five days next week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
Big Kid Circus will be set up in the Forum Way overflow car park from Wednesday, September 27 until Sunday, October 1.

The show will see all-ages entertainment, from clowns to acrobats, under the big top.

Lee Farrier from Advance Northumberland said: “Advance Northumberland is proud to host Big Kid Circus in partnership with Manor Walks.

The circus is coming to Manor Walks. (Photo by Manor Walks)The circus is coming to Manor Walks. (Photo by Manor Walks)
The circus is coming to Manor Walks. (Photo by Manor Walks)
    “The event provides astonishing entertainment but also contributes to the vibrant cultural landscape of the Cramlington community.

    “This collaboration brings together the joy of shopping and dining with the thrill of live performances, making Manor Walks an even more enticing destination.”

    The show takes place at 7pm on Wednesday, 4.45pm and 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday, 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, and noon and 3.30pm on Sunday.

    Tickets are available from the box office or at bigkidcircus.co.uk.

