Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Kid Circus will be set up in the Forum Way overflow car park from Wednesday, September 27 until Sunday, October 1.

The show will see all-ages entertainment, from clowns to acrobats, under the big top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Farrier from Advance Northumberland said: “Advance Northumberland is proud to host Big Kid Circus in partnership with Manor Walks.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The circus is coming to Manor Walks. (Photo by Manor Walks)

Most Popular

“The event provides astonishing entertainment but also contributes to the vibrant cultural landscape of the Cramlington community.

“This collaboration brings together the joy of shopping and dining with the thrill of live performances, making Manor Walks an even more enticing destination.”

The show takes place at 7pm on Wednesday, 4.45pm and 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday, 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, and noon and 3.30pm on Sunday.