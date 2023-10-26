News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Big Laugh Boutique bringing stand up comedy show to Berwick

An evening of top-notch comedy at the home of Berwick Rangers is being promised by Big Laugh Boutique.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris McGlade is top of the bill at the show on Saturday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm. Two other comedians will be on stage.

A spokesman for the agency said: “Get ready to roar with laughter as we bring you an evening of top-notch comedy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Headlining the show is none other than the sensational Chris McGlade, renowned star of the recent blockbuster hit ‘The Old Oak’ and the critically acclaimed show ‘Forgiveness’.

A section of the poster for the stand up comedy show.A section of the poster for the stand up comedy show.
A section of the poster for the stand up comedy show.
Most Popular

    “Joining him on stage is the uproarious Lee Kyle, whose act is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles with laughter. Guiding us through this night of hilarity is the incomparable Glen Maney, your master of ceremonies extraordinaire.

    “Join us at Shielfield Park for an unforgettable evening filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable moments. Secure your tickets now at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/740683984737

    Related topics:BerwickBerwick Rangers