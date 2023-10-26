Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris McGlade is top of the bill at the show on Saturday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm. Two other comedians will be on stage.

A spokesman for the agency said: “Get ready to roar with laughter as we bring you an evening of top-notch comedy.

“Headlining the show is none other than the sensational Chris McGlade, renowned star of the recent blockbuster hit ‘The Old Oak’ and the critically acclaimed show ‘Forgiveness’.

“Joining him on stage is the uproarious Lee Kyle, whose act is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles with laughter. Guiding us through this night of hilarity is the incomparable Glen Maney, your master of ceremonies extraordinaire.