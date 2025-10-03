The next concert by the Bewick Orchestra in Morpeth continues its tradition of supporting good causes.

Members of the orchestra from throughout the region play without any fees in order to raise the largest possible amount for each chosen charity, which this time is to be Henry Dancer Days.

The concert will be held in St James’ Church on Sunday, October 19 from 7.30pm.

The charity was founded in memory of Henry John Dancer, who died in 2010 from osteosarcoma aged just 12, by his mother, Jane, to support children and young people with primary bone cancer.

Grants provide practical support when it is most needed, with additional support given to those in palliative care.

A Bewick Orchestra spokesman said: “The concert programme, to be conducted by Robin Forbes, includes popular pieces by Schumann, Haydn and Bach.

“Continuing the inclusion of a double concerto in the programme, the concert will feature one that is well known in direct contrast to the last one by Max Bruch which is almost unknown. This time it is to be the famous double violin concerto by Bach.

“Our soloists will be Iona Brown, well known throughout the region not only for her membership of the Royal Northern Sinfonia but also for the many recitals she gives, and accompanying her will be Dawn Allen, currently leader of the New Tyneside Orchestra.

The concert will include a relatively unknown work by Robert Schumann, a rarely heard work by Raff for wind instruments and one of Haydn's popular symphonies, his 99th out of at least 104.”

Tickets (£10, children free) are available from Morpeth Chantry, call 01670 623455, and at the door.