Bewick Orchestra Charity Concert at Morpeth venue in aid of Marie Curie

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
The Bewick Orchestra is once again giving a charity concert.

This time, it is in aid of Marie Curie’s work in the North East. The performance will take place at St James’ Church, Morpeth on Saturday, May 17 from 7.30pm.

The concerto by Max Bruch for clarinet and viola is very rarely heard, but is full of Bruch's romantic melodies and balances the two instruments wonderfully.

Soloists Jonathan Caudle and Mike Gerrard are already well known to Morpeth audiences due to their appearances with the orchestra in previous concerts.

Jonathan Caudle, left, and Dave Tomson.
Jonathan is a local GP and plays regularly with the New Tyneside and European Doctors Orchestras, while Mike is leader of the violas in the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

The programme includes the overture to ‘Cosi fan Tutte’ by Mozart and a symphony by the quite recently ‘rediscovered’ French composer Louise Farrenc, whose music has lain relatively unknown since the 19th Century.

She became the first ever woman to be appointed to a professorship in the Paris Conservatory. Her third symphony, which will be the final item on the programme, is an amazingly energetic work.

The conductor for the concert will be Dave Tomson, a recently retired GP and long-standing member of the Bewick Orchestra who occasionally comes to the front to wield his baton.

Tickets for the concert (priced £10, children free) are available from Morpeth Chantry, call 01670 623455, and at the door.

Marie Curie is a charity that provides expert end-of-life care for people with any potentially fatal illness and supports their family and friends, both in its hospices and in their own homes.

