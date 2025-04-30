Berwick Ukulele Jam to support visiting musician

By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:32 BST
Berwick Ukulele Jam will perform a short support slot at John Kirkpatrick’s upcoming concert this weekend.

As part of Berwick’s commemoration of VE Day, the uke jammers will play some songs that complement the show’s theme, ‘Tunes from the Trenches’.

In his concert at The Straw Yard, John will use music to evoke the way ordinary folk dealt with the world wars, both on the home front and on the front line.

John Kirkpatrick is one of the leading traditional musicians in the UK, having been awarded an MBE for his services to music. The concert will be of equal interest to music lovers and to people interested in social history.

Members of Berwick Ukulele Jam performing at Berwick Bridge 400. Picture: Lindsay Benton.Members of Berwick Ukulele Jam performing at Berwick Bridge 400. Picture: Lindsay Benton.
Members of Berwick Ukulele Jam performing at Berwick Bridge 400. Picture: Lindsay Benton.

Neil Woodcock, of The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “In some ways, the Spanish Civil War could be seen to be the first part of the Second World War, so Berwick Uke Jam’s short set of songs about the British volunteers who went to Spain to fight in the early 1930s should be a good warm-up to John Kirkpatrick’s show.

“Thanks to the support from Create Berwick, Northumberland County Council, the North East Combined Authority and the Levelling Up Fund, we can offer local musicians these exciting opportunities to share the bill with internationally-renowned visiting artists.”

John Kirkpatrick’s Tunes from the Trenches will be at The Straw Yard, Parade, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1DF, on Saturday, May 3. Doors 6pm.

Tickets from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson – telephone: 01289 349943.

