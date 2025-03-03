Artist Matthew Rosier’s visual spectacular, produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, featured 30 minutes of film footage of 850 people from across the community.

Participants included Nancy’s Dancers, Berwick Riders Association (and their horses), local school children, Tweedmouth Salmon Queen and her court, some sheep and a Pilates class, accompanied by a live band of local musicians and the Melrose and District Pipes and Drums.

Honouring the town’s strong history of parades, it marked the first commission for Berwick Shines, The Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme managed by the Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

There was also an exhibition in the Gymnasium Gallery detailing the project, along with several catering stands.

Berwick Parade has been commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust on behalf of Create Berwick. It has also been supported through The Cultural Development Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) fund administered by Arts Council England - as part of the Living Barracks programme.

