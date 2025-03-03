Berwick Parade hailed a ‘triumph’ as more than 2,500 people watch spectacle at Barracks

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:23 BST
More than 2,500 people came to watch the Berwick Parade over three evenings at the Barracks.

Artist Matthew Rosier’s visual spectacular, produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, featured 30 minutes of film footage of 850 people from across the community.

Participants included Nancy’s Dancers, Berwick Riders Association (and their horses), local school children, Tweedmouth Salmon Queen and her court, some sheep and a Pilates class, accompanied by a live band of local musicians and the Melrose and District Pipes and Drums.

Honouring the town’s strong history of parades, it marked the first commission for Berwick Shines, The Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme managed by the Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

There was also an exhibition in the Gymnasium Gallery detailing the project, along with several catering stands.

Berwick Parade has been commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust on behalf of Create Berwick. It has also been supported through The Cultural Development Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) fund administered by Arts Council England - as part of the Living Barracks programme. 

Nancy's Dancers.

1. Nancy's Dancers

Nancy's Dancers. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photography Courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust

Rag Bag Morris Dancers.

2. Rag Bag Morris Dancers

Rag Bag Morris Dancers. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photography Courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust

River Tweed Wild Salmon Company.

3. River Tweed Wild Salmon Company

River Tweed Wild Salmon Company. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photography Courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust

Whiteadder Rare and Native Breeds.

4. Whiteadder Rare and Native Breeds

Whiteadder Rare and Native Breeds. Photo: Jennifer Charlton Photography Courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust

