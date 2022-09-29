Berwick Music Series talk and Berwick Prize awarded to Durham composer

The Berwick Prize, which is sponsored by Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, is awarded for the best submission to the Berwick Music Series by a North East composer.

Elisabet’s piece, a limit of hearing, was premiered as part of Saturday’s concert, Baroque Tendencies, by virtuoso violinist Darragh Morgan.

In congratulating Elisabet, the Mayor of Berwick said that the Berwick Prize was an example of the town establishing itself as a magnet for creative artists.

Elisabet Dijkstra.

He welcomed the development of the Music Series as one of the Berwick Festivals and its success in attracting internationally-recognised artists.

The Berwick Music Series continues its Baroque theme today (Thursday) at 4pm with a talk via Zoom by Prof Maria Chester, called The Complexity and Sensuality of Baroque Art.

Tickets are £6. For more information and to book your place, go to berwickmusic.org