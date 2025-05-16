Berwick Arts Choir is hosting two workshops this summer – open to all who love to sing.

The first workshop will be exploring the classics of English cathedral music on July 5, and the second the glories of Italy, taking place on August 9.

Both of the workshops will be held at the Spittal Community Centre, and will be led by Gary Griffiths, who sang with York Minster choir for 20 years, performing both in the Minster and extensively on tour in Europe and the USA.

Gary has also trained and directed choirs for performances worldwide.

Gary Griffiths at Carnegie Hall, New York.

These workshops are a great opportunity for anyone who sings in a choir, both to expand your technique and perform beautiful music, but is open to all singing enthusiasts.

The workshops, taking place from 10:30am – 4pm cost £20 each to attend including tea and coffee, but attendees are advised to bring lunch.

For more information, go to: https://www.berwickartschoir.co.uk/info/singing-workshops-with-gary-griffiths