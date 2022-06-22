Belsay Hall will be in full bloom this weekend for event

Belsay in Bloom is taking place this weekend. Picture by Nigel Hooper.

Visitors to the site during Belsay in Bloom on Saturday and Sunday will be treated to garden activities in English Heritage’s annual celebration of horticultural heritage.

Tours and talks will be run by the expert team of gardeners, as well as live music and the opportunity to explore the weird and wonderful grounds of the hall.

Belsay in Bloom runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission to the event is included in the standard admission ticket price – members go free.