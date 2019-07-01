Belford pianist ready for musical marathon to raise cash for Seahouses RNLI
Belford musician Shiela McQuattie is undertaking a non-stop musical marathon in aid of Seahouses RNLI.
Taking place in the residents’ lounge at Belford’s Bluebell Hotel on Saturday, July 20, the entirely improvised performance will run from 5.30pm until 10.30pm.
Improvising for such a long period requires huge skill and stamina but Shiela is up to the challenge having raised money for several charities with her music. She explained: “As this isn’t a formal concert, we’re expecting people to pop in and out, staying for as little or as long as they feel and donating to the RNLI during their visit.”
Shiela comes from a musical family and has played the piano from an early age. After winning a BBC Composition Competition aged just 15, she was awarded a piano scholarship to Trinity College of Music, London. She went on to perform all over the world.
RNLI merchandise will be on sale during the event.