Be crowned King or Queen of the North at Bamburgh Castle this half term

The coastal castle has lots to do for all ages including roarsome story telling with Bamburgh’s resident dragon, Hope and the chance for visitors to be crowned King or Queen of Northumbria.

Famous for being the real Last Kingdom of Bebbanburg, visitors can step back in time to medieval times and meet Viking warrior Ragnar Lundgren, aka Robert Jones of Lundgren Tours, who is descended from Viking ancestry.

Find out about the Uhtred the Bold who appears in Bernard Cornwell’s Last Kingdom books and Netflix series and don’t miss the chance to be crowned King or Queen of Northumbria by Ragnar himself, upon Bamburgh Castle’s unique stone throne.

Robert Lundgren, aka Ragan the Viking, at Bamburgh Castle.

Hope the dragon will be meeting children inside the castle’s special story telling hut where little lords and ladies can listen to Hope’s spellbinding tales of dragons, castles, kings and queens.

Dragon-themed activity books featuring quizzes, activities and a trail to follow around the castle’s crenelations, cannons and battlements will also be available to purchase for children to have fun and learn more about the castle’s 3000 year-old history.

And for those looking for a relaxing way to brighten up a February day, award-winning florist Sharon Wright is running spring wreath-making workshops for visitors to craft their own sustainable, living wreath with early spring flowers, seasonal foliage, buds and blossom. Suitable for adults and children aged eight and over.

Bamburgh Castle will return to daily opening hours from Saturday, February 12 with gates open from 10am – 5pm. Tickets, including new annual passes are available on the gate or to purchase online at bamburghcastle.com

Be King or Queen of the North at Bamburgh Castle.

Adults £14.10/children £6.95 / under-fives free. Family tickets (two adults and up to three children £37.10).

· Story telling with Hope the Dragon is included with general admission with sessions taking place at 11am, 12pm and 1pm on February 15 and 22. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come basis.

Meet Ragnar the Viking at Bamburgh Castle on February 21 and 22. Included with general admission.