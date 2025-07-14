Bay City Rollers to headline 2026 Tyneside Blues and Americana Festival in North Shields
Festival organisers Stephen Donnelly and Jonny Clegg are pulling out all the stops to make the January 2026 event the biggest yet.
Stephen said: “We’ve gone for the best line-up we’ve ever had. This year we’ve got UK Blues Federation award winners including The Dom Martin Band and The Zac Schulze Gang, along with returning favourites like The Terraplane Blues Band and Tom Killner Band.”
The final day of the festival falls on Burns Night, January 25, and to mark the occasion with proper Scottish flair, the legendary Bay City Rollers will take to the stage.
Jonny added: “It just fell into place. We thought, let’s go for something fun and iconic to close the weekend, and they said yes.”
But the Rollers aren’t the only act bringing Celtic pride to the lineup. Also appearing are Stormchaser, fronted by powerhouse Scottish vocalist Gregor McGregor.
This year sees the festival move to a new home: the King Street Club in North Shields. Beyond the main stage, there’ll be music in the club’s rear bar, surprise acoustic sets, and a VIP lounge with added perks like afternoon teas and comfortable seating.
With acts such as Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash, Davy Pattison of Montrose, and quality support with Whiskey Flowers and Gerry Jablonski Band plus more, the 2026 festival promises a weekend to remember.
Tickets are on sale now, with day passes, full weekend wristbands, and VIP options available.
