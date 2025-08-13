More than 8,000 visitors are expected to attend a fun-packed Glendale Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved event, now in its 102nd year, returns to the Wooler showground on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

There will be a full day of agricultural competitions, entertainment, local food and hands-on activities for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s line-up in the Main Ring includes: Stannage Stunt Team, performing motocross and high-flying stunt displays; Katie Willey and the Marshalls Heavy Horses; the City of Newcastle Pipe Band; a falconry display; and the Grand Parade of livestock champions and the crowning of the Glendale Show Supreme Champion 2025.

Euan and Henry Mair Chapman take a tractor selfie.

Livestock competitions remain at the heart of the Glendale Show. A special feature this year is the inaugural Glendale Agricultural Society Herd Competition.

A highlight for many is the Horticultural and Industrial marquee. The entries for the Industrial Section have never been stronger, and the range of local talent displayed, from flowers to photography and from cakes to quilting, demonstrates how popular hobbies and pursuits like these remain.

For the first time ever, the show will feature interactive dog agility classes, open to all visitors and their canine companions. Run by Pawsome Agility, this hands-on event welcomes dogs over six months old to try a fun obstacle course, whether they’re seasoned pros or first-timers. There’s also the ever-popular companion dog show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the main ring, there are vintage agricultural machinery displays, GPS-guided tractors, pygmy goats and alpacas and live music.

The food marquee is a must-visit for anyone who loves great local produce, while the tented shopping village turns the showfield into one of the area’s biggest pop-up markets.

Show organiser Gemma Douglas said: “This is a real celebration of our rural community, a mix of long-standing agricultural traditions and fresh ideas.

"We’re really proud of the variety we can offer this year, from top livestock competitions to the fun of dog agility, and something to interest everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a huge effort to put the show on, and we’re so grateful to all our sponsors, exhibitors, and volunteers for helping us make it happen.”

The showfield is one mile south of Wooler on the A697. Gates open at 9am. Dogs are welcome (on leads).

Tickets are available at the gate or discounted in advance online: https://www.glendaleagriculturalsociety.com/glendale-show