The event will be taking place Saturday, July 2 from 9am-4pm.

Enthusiasts and experts in the field of no dig gardening, allotments, bees, butter-making, poultry keeping, bushcrafting, scything, tree planting, basketry, efficient house design, smokery, herbs and natural health will be at the event to educate attendees on how to survive a theoretical collapse of civilisation.

Among those set to attend is Nathalie Petronelli-Stone who will be talking about the building of her off-grid house near Chatton and her charcoal burning, forestry business and food production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budle Bay.

Ice cream and other food stalls will be present at the event along with live music, free parking and camping facilities/spaces.