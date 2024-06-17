Bamburgh Castle holds its first jousting tournament to mark special anniversary
Stunt riders and horses from The Royal Knights of England showed off their skills as they rode into battle on specially trained Spanish horses in a purpose built jousting arena in the Castle’s West Ward.
Onlookers cheered on their favourite knight and steed, during the hour-long performance which included a Knights’ Parade of children from the audience.
Gill Foggin visiting with her grandaughter, said: “It was outstanding and a really fantastic show. It had skills and humour combined. We loved it!”
Claire Watson-Armstrong, whose family own Bamburgh Castle, said: “It was absolutely amazing - it’s been such a stand out event and one of my favourite events we’ve had here at the castle. Seeing the knights ride into the West Ward to music gave me goosebumps!
"The reactions from everyone watching was lovely to see! We all laughed, cheered and applauded, oohed - and ah-ed! It was incredible to see the skills and partnership between horses and riders, all while keeping us all thoroughly entertained at the same time! I have a sore face from laughing so much!"
The jousting tournament marked 560 years since the Northumberland fortress became the first in history to fall to gunpowder. As well as jousting, the event included weaponry talks by armoury experts and talking tours about the famous siege.
The stunt riders and horses performed on Saturday and Sunday at the castle in displays which included choreographed foot and weapon combat and high octane stunts.
